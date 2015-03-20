PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Motors Inc, announced on Thursday that the maker of high-end electric cars would introduce autonomous technology by this summer. The technology would allow drivers to have their cars take control on what he called "major roads" like highways. (nyti.ms/18N2l9Y)

* The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday faced renewed questions about its handling of its antitrust investigation into Google Inc, after documents revealed that an internal report had recommended stronger action. (nyti.ms/1FMsbaR)

* The Bank of New York Mellon will pay $714 million to settle accusations that it cheated government pension funds and other investors for more than a decade, federal and state authorities announced on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1BEw8Ip)

* A National Labor Relations Board judge ruled on Wednesday that the employment policies of the wireless carrier T-Mobile violated United States labor law by restricting workers' ability to organize and other rights, setting a potentially important precedent for unions. (nyti.ms/1xle8I7)

* Federal regulators have given Amazon.com Inc a green light to begin testing drones, but it will most likely take years before the online retailer can start delivering packages from the air to peoples' homes. (nyti.ms/1x7shbE)