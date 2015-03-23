FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* When Chelsea Clinton's husband, Marc Mezvinsky, co-founded an investment firm, Clinton family friends took an interest, illustrating how politics, family and finance can intersect. (nyti.ms/1Bn8QqQ)

* The Student Digital Privacy and Parental Rights Act would place constraints on how education technology companies use or disclose students' personal information. (nyti.ms/1B6x5uj)

* Apple Inc brass, including its chief, Tim Cook, are throwing their weight behind the unauthorized biography of Steve Jobs, which goes on sale Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xrirle)

* Rolling Stone magazine plans to publish an external review of a widely disputed article about a gang rape at the University of Virginia "in the next couple of weeks," its managing editor, Will Dana, said on Sunday. The 9,000-word article, which was published in November, was based on the account of a female student who described being sexually assaulted by seven men in a dark room during a fraternity house party. (nyti.ms/1xS9xYC)

* Howard Schultz, the chief executive of Starbucks Corp , said in a letter to employees on Sunday that baristas would no longer be encouraged to write the phrase "Race Together" on customers' coffee cups, drawing to a close a widely derided component of the company's plan to promote a discussion on racial issues. (nyti.ms/1EHQeGs)

* Some of the most expensive patients - so-called super utilizers of hospital care - rack up costs for avoidable reasons. Experiments across the country are trying to better manage these cases. (nyti.ms/1HpMKMi)

Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.