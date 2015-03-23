PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* When Chelsea Clinton's husband, Marc Mezvinsky, co-founded an investment firm, Clinton family friends took an interest, illustrating how politics, family and finance can intersect. (nyti.ms/1Bn8QqQ)

* The Student Digital Privacy and Parental Rights Act would place constraints on how education technology companies use or disclose students' personal information. (nyti.ms/1B6x5uj)

* Apple Inc brass, including its chief, Tim Cook, are throwing their weight behind the unauthorized biography of Steve Jobs, which goes on sale Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xrirle)

* Rolling Stone magazine plans to publish an external review of a widely disputed article about a gang rape at the University of Virginia "in the next couple of weeks," its managing editor, Will Dana, said on Sunday. The 9,000-word article, which was published in November, was based on the account of a female student who described being sexually assaulted by seven men in a dark room during a fraternity house party. (nyti.ms/1xS9xYC)

* Howard Schultz, the chief executive of Starbucks Corp , said in a letter to employees on Sunday that baristas would no longer be encouraged to write the phrase "Race Together" on customers' coffee cups, drawing to a close a widely derided component of the company's plan to promote a discussion on racial issues. (nyti.ms/1EHQeGs)

* Some of the most expensive patients - so-called super utilizers of hospital care - rack up costs for avoidable reasons. Experiments across the country are trying to better manage these cases. (nyti.ms/1HpMKMi)