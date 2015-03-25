FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 25
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital - through the ketchup maker H.J. Heinz, which it owns with the billionaire Warren Buffett - is in talks to buy Kraft Foods, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in a deal that could exceed $40 billion. (nyti.ms/19Oc6px)

* Wynn Resorts in a letter on Tuesday urged its stockholders to reject co-founder Elaine Wynn's bid to remain on the board of the casino-resort giant she built with her ex-husband and the company's chairman and chief executive, Stephen Wynn. The letter came as Elaine Wynn, 72, began a week of meetings to woo Wall Street institutional investors, whose support she will need to win re-election to the board. (nyti.ms/1C9rW7q)

* Greece will present a detailed list of proposed overhauls to its eurozone partners by Monday, a government spokesman said, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met supporters and leading government ministers on his first official visit to Germany. (nyti.ms/1C9sSbG)

* Lyle Gramley, who served as a White House economic adviser and a Federal Reserve governor in the late 1970s and early 1980s, died on Sunday at his home in Potomac, Maryland. He was 88. (nyti.ms/1C9sKsZ) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
