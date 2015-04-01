PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co, the nation's biggest automaker, is blanketing this week's New York auto show with new products that it hopes will help improve its stagnant market share in the United States. The show offers GM another opportunity to move past its record number of vehicle recalls in 2014 as well as a challenge this year from a shareholder group for a stock buyback program. (nyti.ms/1yypVOp)

* The Arkansas legislature on Tuesday passed its version of a bill described by proponents as a religious freedom law, even as Indiana's political leaders struggled to gain control over a growing backlash that has led to calls to boycott the state because of criticism that its law could be a vehicle for discrimination against gay couples. (nyti.ms/1yyqtUh)

* Bankruptcy judge Brendan Shannon gave his blessing on Tuesday to a plan that would keep about 1,700 RadioShack Corp stores open, saying he would approve the plan over a higher cash bid that would probably have liquidated the retailer but raised more money for its creditors. (nyti.ms/1yytsMH)

* The Orbital Publishing Group, a periodical subscription service, is facing accusations that it charged consumers as much as twice the cost of a subscription and pocketed the difference, according to state attorneys general in New York, Oregon, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas. (nyti.ms/1yytrbn)

* GoDaddy Inc raised $440 million after pricing its initial public offering at $20 a share late Tuesday, above its expected range of $17 to $19 a share, according to a person close to the transaction. At that price, the company has a market value of just more than $3 billion. (nyti.ms/1yytXq4) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)