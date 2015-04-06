PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With "A Rape on Campus," Rolling Stone's widely discredited article, traditional safeguards broke down at pretty much every level of the editorial process. The report, published by the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and commissioned by Rolling Stone, said the magazine failed to engage in "basic, even routine journalistic practice" to verify details of the ordeal that the magazine's source, identified only as Jackie, described to the article's author, Sabrina Rubin Erdely. (nyti.ms/1JcpAat)

* Standard General, which will take over 1,700 of the 4,000 RadioShack stores, said that eliminating the retailer's heavy cost structure and some old business practices left a core worth saving. (nyti.ms/1yObPbV)

* Greece's finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, and the International Monetary Fund's chief, Christine Lagarde, met in Washington as the due date neared for a 458 million euro ($503.25 million) payment to the fund. (nyti.ms/1F3MlyC)

* Tucked away in a quiet design studio in this fast-growing city, a team of young animators, illustrators and computer programmers is bringing an ancient Chinese village to digital life. The project, part of the next installment of the blockbuster Hollywood film franchise "Kung Fu Panda," represents a shift in China's moviemaking ambitions. (nyti.ms/1IBfPld)

* For those who have spent more than a decade fighting for stricter regulation of the Internet, the official publication of the rules in the Federal Register, expected as early as Monday, will give reality to their latest victory. For those opposed, it is likely to touch off a flurry of lawsuits. (nyti.ms/1MVIQyl)

* A hotly awaited report that was expected to provide guidance for shareholders and institutional investors as to whom to support in Elaine Wynn's battle to stay on the Wynn Resorts Ltd's board instead suggested all board nominees be rejected and denounced the company's "manifest failures of governance." (nyti.ms/1CrJ7gY) ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)