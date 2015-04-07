FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
#Funds News
April 7, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The fraternity at the center of a retracted article by Rolling Stone magazine that alleged a gang rape by its members said it planned "to pursue all available legal action against the magazine." (nyti.ms/1DWeS7V)

* A rebounding stock market in India is clearing the way for private equity investors to pursue fresh opportunities. (nyti.ms/1DWep5A)

* To help their cash flows, food and packaged goods companies are delaying payments to suppliers, a practice that at one time signaled trouble. (nyti.ms/1CfuzkV)

* After a tough 2014 for Samsung Electronics, the beleaguered South Korean manufacturer said it expected earnings in the first quarter of 2015 to beat analyst forecasts, in an early sign of a possible turnaround for the company. (nyti.ms/1Deof1P)

* Viacom Inc, the media conglomerate that owns Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central, said on Monday that it would take a pretax charge of about $785 million for the quarter just ended in March, reflecting the write-down of underperforming programming and job cuts. (nyti.ms/1y9Ye3N)

* The Weinstein Company is on the verge of selling its growing television unit to Britain's ITV Studios for as much as $950 million, following a monthslong search for a buyer, people briefed on the possible sale said. (nyti.ms/1COk3o0) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

