PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Manhattan federal judge ruled that two banks misled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in selling them mortgage bonds that contained numerous errors and misrepresentations. The ruling came in a closely watched case brought by the government against Japanese bank Nomura Holdings and Royal Bank of Scotland. (nyti.ms/1HdSyZW)

* Television networks are offering new data-driven products to help advertisers reach targeted audiences even as they shift to digital and social media. (nyti.ms/1F3npEY)

* JPMorgan Chase has hired a senior banker to lead its effort to provide private financing for companies like hot Silicon Valley start-ups, the bank said in an internal memorandum on Monday. (nyti.ms/1zUS6NB)

* General Motors' compensation fund said it had approved the 100th death claim tied to faulty ignition switches. The toll far exceeds the 13 victims that GM had said last year were the only known fatalities linked to ignitions that could suddenly cut off engine power and disable airbags. (nyti.ms/1PfmoS9)

* The Obama administration on Monday gave conditional approval to allow Shell to start drilling for oil off the Alaskan coast this summer, a major victory for the petroleum industry and a devastating blow to environmentalists. (nyti.ms/1Evhu9h) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)