FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Toyota and Nissan sharply escalated their recalls, adding 6.5 million vehicles worldwide to the 25 million already deemed to contain potentially dangerous components. At least six deaths and more than 100 injuries have been linked to the defect. (nyti.ms/1EGmE19)

* A stalwart of corporate America scored a victory against shareholder activism on Wednesday as DuPont defeated a corporate governance challenge by the billionaire Nelson Peltz. (nyti.ms/1cVQOrD)

* Verizon's deal to buy AOL for $4.4 billion barely registers on Verizon's balance sheet, and in purely financial terms it's nothing compared with Verizon's paying $130 billion last year to acquire all of Verizon Wireless. (nyti.ms/1bR4jXW)

* A small aboriginal community in British Columbia has rejected a $1 billion payment for a natural gas project offered by Malaysian-based Petronas, the latest setback for the Canadian energy industry's effort to bolster exports. (nyti.ms/1JJgNg4)

* The Justice Department is preparing to announce that Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and the Royal Bank of Scotland will collectively pay several billion dollars and plead guilty to criminal antitrust violations for rigging the price of foreign currencies, according to people briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1JJhvde) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.