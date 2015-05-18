FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18
May 18, 2015 / 4:45 AM / in 2 years

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple confirmed on Sunday that it had purchased Coherent Navigation, a Bay Area global positioning company, further bolstering Apple's location technology and services. (nyti.ms/1IGr3Zl)

* The average hedge fund has underperformed in a bull market, returning 3 percent last year compared with a 13.7 percent gain for the Standard and Poor's 500-stock index. Managers complain that it has become harder to make money and that regulation has raised costs. (nyti.ms/1EVaId7)

* Cerberus Capital Management, a $20 billion investment firm, will let its investors sell their stakes in Remington Outdoor, formerly the Freedom Group, and move the rifle maker out of its funds and into a special financial vehicle. (nyti.ms/1QVzvVP)

* In February, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed new rules that would allow people to fly small unmanned aircraft for commercial reasons. If the regulations are approved, after what could be a lengthy period of public comment and evaluation, there will be implications across the country: Drones could be used by construction workers, firefighters, filmmakers and others. (nyti.ms/1Fslzkc)

* Ebay's classified ad website Kijiji, a flop in the United States, is doing well in Canada with more than 12 million monthly visitors and is used by 42 percent of Canadians. (nyti.ms/1A8Zzc3) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)

