PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Endo International said on Monday that it had agreed to buy the privately held Par Pharmaceutical Holdings for $8.05 billion in cash and shares. The deal would create a specialty pharmaceutical company that would be one of the five largest generic drug makers based on sales in the United States, Endo said. (nyti.ms/1QYQRBp)

* An appeals court on Monday upheld the bulk of Apple's patent victory against Samsung Electronics in 2012, but overturned part of the decision and said that a lower court should reduce the total amount that Samsung would have to pay. (nyti.ms/1AhABa9)

* Housing prices in China have plunged over the last year, but data showed that there may be signs of stabilization with prices in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen ticked slightly upward. (nyti.ms/1PSsLFS)

* Greeks are waiting to see if the radical left party Syriza will strike a deal with European creditors or if the country will sink into a new crisis. (nyti.ms/1JuGMK9)

* Videos released on Snapchat this week by electronic musician Josh Legg, also known as Goldroom, will be the latest step in the company's evolving role as a media outlet. Snapchat launched its Discover feature in January, offering media content from Warner Music, Vice and ESPN. (nyti.ms/1IIv4fP)