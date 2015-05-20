PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* French telecommunications group Altice SA is in discussions to buy Suddenlink Communications, a privately held American cable operator. (nyti.ms/1JZ6pko)

* Technology consulting services provider Computer Sciences Corp said on Tuesday that it planned to divide its commercial business from its government contractor unit; each will become a publicly traded company. The split is expected to be completed by the end of October. (nyti.ms/1Jy5j0V)

* Chinese officials announced a sweeping list of investment plans and loans in Brazil on Tuesday totaling dozens of billions of dollars, including in a contentious project for a railway to the Pacific that would cut through the Amazon rain forest. (nyti.ms/1Fubxgx)

* Takata Corp admitted that its airbags were defective and agreed to double the number of vehicles recalled in the United States to nearly 34 million - or about one in seven of the more than 250 million vehicles on American roads - making it the largest automotive recall in American history. (nyti.ms/1AehQVs)

* The Obama administration on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Chinese professor and the indictment of five other Chinese citizens in what it contended was a decade-long scheme to steal microelectronics designs from American companies on behalf of the Chinese government. (nyti.ms/1eerqhc)