PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 21

* Benjamin Lawsky, known as the Sheriff of Wall Street, is said to be stepping down as New York's top financial regulator in June to start his own legal and consulting firm.(nyti.ms/1ILJFap)

* CareFirst, a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, on Wednesday became the third major health insurer in the United States to disclose this year that hackers had breached its computer systems and potentially compromised some customer information. The attack could affect as many as 1.1 million of its customers.

* With its $9.1 billion acquisition of Suddenlink Communications on Wednesday, European company Altice established a small foothold in the United States cable market. But the deal may have set the stage for Altice to go after an even larger and more tantalizing target: Time Warner Cable Inc . (nyti.ms/1Lns5aT)

* Spotify, which has come to dominate the world of subscription streaming music, announced a series of changes to its mobile app on Wednesday, moving into new realms of media distribution just ahead of the expected arrival of a competing service from Apple Inc. (nyti.ms/1IQCJar)

* A London judge on Wednesday denied an appeal by Navinder Singh Sarao, the futures trader accused of playing a major role in causing the "flash crash" of 2010, to reduce his bail after the United States government froze his assets worldwide. (nyti.ms/1IMpIAj)