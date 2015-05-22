FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 4:39 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* CVS Health Corporation has agreed to buy Omnicare , a publicly traded company based in Cincinnati for $12.7 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1PzYgtw)

* Telecom Italia said on Thursday that it planned to sell up to 40 percent of its wireless telecommunications tower unit, Infrastructure Wireless Italiane, in an initial public offering in Milan. (nyti.ms/1dnZ97G)

* Hewlett-Packard reported continued declines in profit and sales on Thursday as it prepared to split into two companies later this year. (nyti.ms/1BfgIf5)

* The U.S. Senate will now vote on a series of amendments, some highly controversial, before a final vote on President Obama's ambitious trade agenda.(nyti.ms/1ISoPoo)

* Top executives of Deutsche Bank tried to reassure increasingly restive shareholders on Thursday that they were making progress on cutting costs, delivering more consistent profits and avoiding legal problems that have cost Germany's largest bank billions of euros in fines and settlements. (nyti.ms/1AocpmE)

Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
