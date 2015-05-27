FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 27
#Funds News
May 27, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Criminals gained access to past tax returns of more than 100,000 people through an application on the Internal Revenue Service's website and used personal information to claim $50 million in fraudulent refunds, the agency said (nyti.ms/1chFqoB)

* ReCode, the news website led by the veteran journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, is being acquired by Vox Media, a deal that reflects the turmoil among digital organizations focused on covering the tech industry. (nyti.ms/1RmtX6Z)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission had claimed that Deutsche Bank AG "overstated" the value of a multibillion-dollar portfolio of derivatives during the height of the financial crisis. The bank, without admitting or denying wrongdoing, agreed to pay a $55 million penalty to the S.E.C to settle claims that its "inadequate internal accounting controls" violated federal securities law. (nyti.ms/1etJHqX)

* Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking a lengthy prison sentence for the creator of Silk Road, a once-thriving website that allowed users to anonymously buy and sell heroin, cocaine, LSD and other drugs online until it was shut down by the authorities in 2013. (nyti.ms/1JVa30V)

* Accused of accounting tricks to defraud lenders, three former executives of the law firm of Dewey & LeBoeuf instead blamed "greedy" lawyers who took clients, hastening the firm's demise. (nyti.ms/1F9KT8k) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

