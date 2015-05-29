PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc is introducing several initiatives to highlight its inexpensive virtual reality viewer, including a partnership with GoPro Inc and plans to post virtual reality videos on YouTube. (nyti.ms/1BsZStp)

* The Federal Trade Commission announced that its seven-year lawsuit against Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, would be settled for $1.2 billion. The agency accused the company of illegally blocking generic competition to Provigil, a sleep-disorder drug. (nyti.ms/1HyIUvU)

* David Friehling, who worked for the Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff, won plaudits from federal prosecutors as a cooperating witness, and because of that he will not serve any time in prison for his role in the financial fraud, which lasted more than two decades. (nyti.ms/1cmxzWP)

* The Obama administration, aiming to keep a finicky, chickenlike bird called the greater sage grouse off the endangered species list, moved to limit petroleum drilling and other activities on some of its wide-ranging habitat in the American West. (nyti.ms/1Bt4obj)

* At least 20 companies have removed their ads from the TLC's popular reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after a report that one of its stars had been investigated on suspicion of molesting underage girls. (nyti.ms/1G5pgN4) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)