FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc is introducing several initiatives to highlight its inexpensive virtual reality viewer, including a partnership with GoPro Inc and plans to post virtual reality videos on YouTube. (nyti.ms/1BsZStp)

* The Federal Trade Commission announced that its seven-year lawsuit against Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, would be settled for $1.2 billion. The agency accused the company of illegally blocking generic competition to Provigil, a sleep-disorder drug. (nyti.ms/1HyIUvU)

* David Friehling, who worked for the Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff, won plaudits from federal prosecutors as a cooperating witness, and because of that he will not serve any time in prison for his role in the financial fraud, which lasted more than two decades. (nyti.ms/1cmxzWP)

* The Obama administration, aiming to keep a finicky, chickenlike bird called the greater sage grouse off the endangered species list, moved to limit petroleum drilling and other activities on some of its wide-ranging habitat in the American West. (nyti.ms/1Bt4obj)

* At least 20 companies have removed their ads from the TLC's popular reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after a report that one of its stars had been investigated on suspicion of molesting underage girls. (nyti.ms/1G5pgN4) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.