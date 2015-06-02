FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 1
June 2, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to Motorola Mobility from Motorola Solutions Inc in last item in June 1 compilation)

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The founder of Men's Wearhouse is officially unveiling zTailors, a website and app that connect customers with on-demand tailors who make house calls. (nyti.ms/1AE9NS5)

* Flibanserin, which aims to restore lost libido in women, has been twice rejected by the FDA, which cited limited effectiveness as well as side effects. The drug will go before agency advisers again on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1d8nqxD)

* After clearing the Senate last month, the bill to give the U.S. President Barack Obama fast-track authority for the Trans-Pacific Partnership will meet skepticism from Democrats and the Republicans'. (nyti.ms/1RDyemU)

* Saudi Arabia is less concerned about the price of crude oil in the global markets and more concerned about delivering fuel to its growing economy. The change is upending the traditional market dynamics that have influenced the direction of oil prices for decades. (nyti.ms/1I3gMUn)

* Years after Motorola Mobility, the mobile device company, became a corporate victim of a price-fixing scheme, the Supreme Court might take up the case. (nyti.ms/1M2kFdu) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

