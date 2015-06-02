FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece is under mounting pressures from many sides, and European leaders hope to help his cash-starved country swiftly meet its financial obligations. (nyti.ms/1FqHfb9)

* A favorite of young drinkers, especially in Scotland, the English Abbey's Caffeinated Wine has been blamed for contributing to crime, and lawmakers are considering bans unless its contents are changed. (nyti.ms/1K5YG6l)

* Gaza's Hamas government quietly initiated new import fees in an effort to cover the salaries of some 40,000 employees, raising prices in already depressed markets. (nyti.ms/1FRszUX)

* The British government said it would extend a trading plan to sell down its stake in the Lloyds Banking Group and said it would offer some of its holdings to retail investors in the next year. (nyti.ms/1GQGWuE)

* Takata Corp is preparing for a congressional hearing on Tuesday where it will be asked about repairs for defective vehicles, and why it took so long to recall them. (nyti.ms/1FqK9wL)

Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.