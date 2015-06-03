FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration is set to announce that it will require new rules to cut emissions from airplanes, expanding a quest to tackle climate change that has included a string of significant regulations on cars, trucks and power plants. (nyti.ms/1FsUkRb)

* Athens unveiled a plan to unlock financial aid, as creditors like the European Commission and IMF were working on their own proposal. (nyti.ms/1HJMAuL)

* The dropping revenue has inspired changes of tactics by British leaders as well as Scottish nationalists, who had counted on oil as an economic mainstay. (nyti.ms/1FrTrHQ)

* Nubank, the financial technology start-up founded by a former partner at Sequoia Capital, said that it had raised $30 million in a new funding round led by Tiger Global Management. (nyti.ms/1FrTIKM)

* Both the hedge fund billionaire William Ackman and Herbalife have turned to federal authorities to defend against each other. (nyti.ms/1JoRUbd) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

