PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 4
June 4, 2015 / 4:37 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece visited Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a bailout deal, signs emerged that the two sides might be edging closer to a compromise. (nyti.ms/1IeLyK0)

* Elliott Management, run by Paul Singer, has bought a 7 percent stake in Samsung C&T Corp and has criticized Cheil's takeover proposal as "significantly" undervaluing the company. (nyti.ms/1dNEf1Y)

* Nomad Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it was in "early stage" talks to acquire the Continental Europe business of Findus Group, the British frozen food and seafood supplier. (nyti.ms/1M6uYN4)

* Maggi noodles were found to have high levels of lead in several samples, which Nestle India Ltd said were taken from an expired batch. (nyti.ms/1dNEUjY)

* A British court ruled on Wednesday that the Lloyds Banking Group Plc would not be allowed to redeem a series of high-interest bonds, a move the lender hoped would save it more than $300 million a year. (nyti.ms/1RKZT5q) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
