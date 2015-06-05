PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the Federal Reserve should wait until next year before raising its benchmark interest rate, citing the stubborn persistence of sluggish inflation. (nyti.ms/1QaWxeu)

* HSBC Holdings Plc will pay about $42.8 million to settle the inquiry into possible money laundering at its Swiss private bank and won't face criminal charges. (nyti.ms/1AQXfqp)

* The British government said it would sell its remaining stake in the Royal Mail Plc as part of an effort to reduce the country's debt. (nyti.ms/1FxpeIi)

* The disappearance of hundreds of millions of dollars from three lenders, which are now insolvent, has exposed deep-rooted corruption and the power of business oligarchs in Moldova. (nyti.ms/1FzRWat)

* Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, a Democrat, called for the Department of Homeland Security to investigate a temporary visa program for highly skilled immigrants after a report in The New York Times that technology employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando and other companies lost their jobs to immigrants and had to train their replacements. (nyti.ms/1KPIF5O)

* SunGard, a financial software provider, filed on Thursday to go public, roughly a decade after being acquired by a consortium of investment firms in the early stages of a flush time for private equity. (nyti.ms/1cB7p2P)