PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Gap Inc announced on Monday that it planned to close one-fourth of its stores in North America over the next few years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs, as the brand struggles to turn around a business mired in a long sales slump. (nyti.ms/1MH7PRy)

* CVS Health Corp will acquire more than 1,600 pharmacies from Target Corp in 47 states and operate them under its brand name within Target stores. (nyti.ms/1MHaRoY)

* Goldman Sachs Group is working on a new business plan to start a consumer lending unit that would offer loans online. While the unit is still in the early planning stages, Goldman has ambitious plans to offer loans of a few thousand dollars to ordinary Americans and compete with Main Street banks and other lenders.(nyti.ms/1MHb2R2)

* A group of community and labor organizations is accusing Wal-Mart Stores Inc of inappropriately using the nonprofit Walmart Foundation to help reduce local opposition to its expansion efforts in some urban areas like Washington, Boston, Los Angeles and New York. (nyti.ms/1GJ5khx)