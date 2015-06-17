FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 17
June 17, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Starr International, the firm through which Maurice Greenberg continues to hold a stake in the American International Group, said on Tuesday that despite persuading a judge that the government overstepped its bounds in its 2008 bailout of AIG, it planned to appeal his decision not to award any monetary damages. (nyti.ms/1BhSeYm)

* U.S. chip makers say that without the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership, they will be squeezed out of the growing Asian market for computer chips by competitors in countries like China. (nyti.ms/1BhR7I2)

* Greece's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, on Tuesday blasted his country's creditors for austerity measures that he said were humiliating and strangling his people as pressure mounted on Athens to present reforms in exchange for bailout funding. (nyti.ms/1BhQaQf)

* As the Federal Reserve edges toward rate increases, some longtime money managers worry about investors who have entered new markets since the financial crisis, and have never experienced the kind of volatility that disrupts trading even during periods of normal activity. (nyti.ms/1BhQs9K)

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says two generic versions of Concerta, an extended-release form of Ritalin for ADHD, don't measure up to the brand drug. But both are still on the market. (nyti.ms/1BhRMtc) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

