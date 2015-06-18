FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 18
June 18, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* NBC is expected to announce that Brian Williams will move to a new role primarily at MSNBC, four months after the network suspended him for exaggerating his experiences during a helicopter attack in Iraq, according to two people briefed on the decision. (nyti.ms/1LjPnhH)

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and four other large banks have failed to make long-promised improvements to their mortgage operations, a federal regulator said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1LjPtFR)

* Airbnb, which lets users list their homes and apartments for short-term rentals, is in talks to raise $1 billion in venture capital which would value the company at $24 billion, according to a person close to the discussions. (nyti.ms/1LjQ1eV)

* The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said it planned to fine AT&T Mobility $100 million, accusing the company of misleading millions of wireless customers with unlimited data plans by slowing down their service without adequately informing them. (nyti.ms/1LjQca6)

* The Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday, following a meeting of its policy committee, that it plans to raise interest rates even more slowly than its officials had previously predicted. (nyti.ms/1LjQk9J)

* Jimmy Lee, a pioneering deal maker and a vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co, died on Wednesday. He was 62.(nyti.ms/1LjQuxN)

Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
