June 19, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Eurozone finance ministers said on Thursday that they had failed to reach a deal on Greece's international bailout, and said that time was running out. (nyti.ms/1BrIoD8)

* Richard Zabel, the deputy United States attorney in Manhattan under Preet Bharara, is stepping down to become general counsel at Elliott Management, one of Wall Street's biggest hedge funds. (nyti.ms/1BrIv1q)

* The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to give President Barack Obama accelerated negotiating authority to pursue a sweeping, legacy-building trade agreement with 11 Pacific Rim nations, Part 1 of a complex legislative strategy devised by Republicans to get a trade package to Obama's desk after Democrats derailed the measure in the House last week. (nyti.ms/1d55Pq6)

* Arianna Huffington, a founder of The Huffington Post, has signed a new four-year contract to remain chairwoman, president and editor in chief of the publication, ending speculation that she might leave now that its parent company, AOL Inc, was acquired by Verizon Communications Inc. (nyti.ms/1d57j3R)

Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
