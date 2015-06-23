PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the middle of what would become the largest automotive recall in American history, the Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata Corp halted global safety audits to save money, according to internal company emails cited in a report published on Monday by a Senate committee. (nyti.ms/1GkiZYC)

* Planet Fitness began a sprint toward the stock markets on Monday, filing for an initial public offering roughly two years after allying itself with a private equity firm. In the prospectus, Planet Fitness listed a preliminary $100 million fund-raising target, a figure meant to determine listing fees.(nyti.ms/1LhSlFx)

* A leading privacy rights group wants the Federal Trade Commission to prohibit Uber from instituting changes to its privacy policy that the group says will allow the ride-hailing app to collect more detailed data about customers' whereabouts and use their contact lists to send their friends promotional pitches. (nyti.ms/1K8MfIl)

* The American drug maker Alvogen said on Monday that a consortium of investors led by the European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in the company. (nyti.ms/1K7CvfL)