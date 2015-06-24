FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Amazon Inc and Sears Holdings Corp were moving to discontinue sales of products tied to the Confederate battle flag, sales of them were soaring. (nyti.ms/1J3Hgpa)

* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has come under fire after extensive recalls of faulty Takata Corp airbags and General Motors Co switches. (nyti.ms/1Het4du)

* Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Tuesday that it would form a new company with a leading Belgian microelectronics research center and Qualcomm Inc , the American chip giant, to help it develop and produce new generations of advanced semiconductors that work as the brains of numerous electronics products, like smartphones and servers. (nyti.ms/1N8xVx1)

* A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a preliminary injunction to halt Sysco Corp's proposed merger with US Foods Inc, dealing a potentially fatal blow to what would be a union of the country's two biggest food distribution companies. (nyti.ms/1K9ov53) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
