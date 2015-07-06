PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greeks delivered a shocking rebuff to Europe's leaders on Sunday, decisively rejecting a deal offered by the country's creditors in a historic vote that could redefine Greece's place in Europe and shake the continent's financial stability. (nyti.ms/1H09Fd0)

* Greece's banks, closed since last Monday because they are perilously low on cash, have been kept alive in recent weeks by emergency loans from the European Central Bank. On Monday, the central bank's policy makers plan to convene to determine how much longer they are willing to prop up the Greek banks, now that the country has essentially said no to the unpopular dictates of the other eurozone countries. (nyti.ms/1KEZeSb)

* Asian stock markets dropped on Monday morning in early trading but did not plunge, as investors reacted with muted dismay to the results of the Greek referendum and showed nervousness about steep declines in China's stock market over the past three weeks. (nyti.ms/1KFcnKX)

* A failure to halt the sell-off in stocks in the last three weeks has shaken Beijing's aura of invincibility and imperils the global economy. (nyti.ms/1LN1VQT)

* As U.S. insurers grow larger, the effect on consumers depends largely on how successfully other companies, particularly those created or attracted by the Affordable Care Act, can compete. (nyti.ms/1M5Ns0q) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)