PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 9
July 9, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facing unknown consequences if Greece is pushed out of the euro zone, citizens are buying appliances and jewelry, and even prepaying their taxes. (nyti.ms/1NPLrpQ)

* International Business Machines Corp said on Thursday that it had made working versions of ultradense computer chips, with roughly four times the capacity of today's most powerful chips. (nyti.ms/1LTrzUh)

* Microsoft Corp will shed more than 6 percent of its workers and take a charge against earnings related to its acquisition of Nokia's smartphone business. (nyti.ms/1dLT8kk)

* Hedge funds that used a strategy to claim billions of dollars in tax savings will face new scrutiny from the government, according to guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1IKOUGL)

* Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was shut down for hours on Wednesday as the exchange tried to cope with what appeared to be a technical malfunction. (nyti.ms/1Mf0KaW)

* Despite further efforts by Beijing to calm trading, shares plunged on Wednesday, extending a rout that began last month. (nyti.ms/1LXDrFQ)

Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
