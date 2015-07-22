FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 22
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* David Daleiden, an anti-abortion activist, has provoked a storm with his video stings alleging that Planned Parenthood clinics are selling tissue from aborted fetuses for profit, a charge the group denies.(nyti.ms/1HQ4zjR)

* A dash-cam video showed that a state trooper threatened Sandra Bland with a Taser when she was arrested after a traffic stop three days before she was found hanging in her jail cell. (nyti.ms/1JweUld)

* Officials say that Mohammod Abdulazeez, the gunman who killed five service members last week in Chattanooga, searched the Internet in the days leading up to the attack for Islamic materials about martyrdom. (nyti.ms/1SATlVi)

* Four men in Florida and Israel were arrested in connection with investment schemes that were said to be related to a cyberattack at JPMorgan Chase and Co. (nyti.ms/1MnBoep)

* Apple Inc reported double-digit increases in sales and profit for its fiscal third quarter, a rate of growth that is highly unusual for a company of its size. While the quarter's phone sales were one-third higher than a year ago, at 47.5 million, they fell short of analysts' estimates, and the stock fell. (nyti.ms/1KjyOFM)

* A $7.5 billion accounting charge for Microsoft Corp's acquisition of Nokia Oyj was a drag on the software maker's fourth quarter. For its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, Microsoft said its net loss was $3.2 billion, compared with a net income of $4.61 billion during the same period last year. (nyti.ms/1CUoxgB) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.