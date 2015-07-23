FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 23
#Funds News
July 23, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The labor protest movement that fast-food workers in New York City began nearly three years ago has led to higher wages for workers all across the country. The increase would represent a raise of more than 70 percent for fast-food workers earning the state's current minimum wage of $8.75 an hour.(nyti.ms/1JgprFq)

* Anthem Inc, one of the country's biggest health insurers, is closing in on a deal to buy Cigna Corp after slightly sweetening its previous takeover offer, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1OnDFnt)

*SGN, one of the largest mobile game studios in the United States, announces a $130 million investment from Netmarble Games, a mobile game publisher in South Korea. (nyti.ms/1SDqzDz)

* Donald Trump's financial disclosure form, made public on Wednesday, contained wide ranges for asset values and incomes that made it impossible to calculate his net worth or income with precision. (nyti.ms/1fnwSP4)

* The Greek Parliament approved a package of financial and judicial changes that the country's creditors had said must be in place before negotiations for a bailout could begin. (nyti.ms/1TQngeU)

* Qualcomm Inc's net income was down 47 percent from a year ago, and the company said it would eliminate 15 percent of its work force. (nyti.ms/1DwFRDo)

* Bank of America Corp's Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Thompson, who was once considered a candidate to replace the bank's chief, is stepping down by the end of the month. (nyti.ms/1IjXA6g)

* As the United Automobile Workers union enters talks on new contracts with the Detroit car companies, perhaps its biggest worry is losing vehicle production to lower-wage nations like Mexico. (nyti.ms/1OnDAQw)

Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
