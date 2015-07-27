FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 27
July 27, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in advanced talks to buy the generic drug division of Allergan Plc for about $45 billion, a person briefed on the matter said on Saturday. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the person said, though talks are continuing and could still fall apart. (nyti.ms/1MR28B2)

* Economists working for a group of hedge funds and other firms with major investments in Puerto Rican bonds said Sunday night that the government could solve its debt crisis largely by stepping up tax collections and obtaining additional financing over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1MR2l7g)

* In their most aggressive crackdown yet on auto safety, federal regulators on Sunday levied a record penalty of $105 million against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for failing to complete 23 safety recalls covering more than 11 million vehicles. (nyti.ms/1U1xyZx)

* Podcast networks like Gimlet Media and Panoply are increasingly relying on a funding model that asks reporters and hosts to help create ads or endorse advertisers' products. (nyti.ms/1KsMg7o) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
