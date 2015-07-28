FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 28
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has found a neat exit from its Mylan NV mess. Teva, an Israeli pharmaceutical firm, had been locked in a bitter battle to take over Mylan. Now it has agreed to buy the generic business from Allergan Plc for $40.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1evy6Hb)

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could pay up to $105 million in addition to giving authority to an independent monitor to oversee safety operations, buying back defective vehicles and paying consumers to participate in a Jeep recall. (nyti.ms/1Jr8qIO)

* Comcast Corp and Discovery Communications Inc announced Monday that they had reached a multiyear agreement over the fees Comcast pays to carry Discovery networks. (nyti.ms/1I61Xyh)

* McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the owner of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and S&P Capital IQ, said on Monday that it had agreed to buy the financial data and information provider SNL Financial for $2.2 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1JMTYq9) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

