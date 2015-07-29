FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 29
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 29, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* American International Group Inc said on Tuesday that it had hired Douglas Dachille as its chief investment officer, succeeding a longtime executive in the role. (nyti.ms/1Da43jV)

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday that it intended to further reduce its stake in the Citizens Financial Group Inc, the American retail bank it spun off in an initial public offering last year. (nyti.ms/1eyDUQi)

* The industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Elster, which manufactures water and gas meters and control devices, from Melrose Industries for 3.3 billion pounds, or about $5.1 billion, in cash. (nyti.ms/1I8RzpA)

* Zurich Insurance Group AG said on Tuesday that it was considering making an offer for its smaller British rival RSA Insurance Group Plc. One of Europe's largest insurers, Zurich said it had made its interest public in response to "market speculation" that it was evaluating a bid for RSA. (nyti.ms/1h47WwY)

* Digital payments startup Stripe, based in San Francisco, said on Tuesday that it had raised new funding from investors like Visa Inc, American Express Co and Sequoia Capital, among others, valuing the young company at $5 billion. (nyti.ms/1KxUtHE)

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.