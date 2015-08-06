FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 6
August 6, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Activist investor William Ackman has built up a $5.5 billion stake in Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, in a bet that the food company may be a target as the industry consolidates. (nyti.ms/1IYjRZP)

* After a long delay and plenty of resistance from corporations, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved in a 3-to-2 vote on Wednesday a rule that would require most public companies to regularly reveal the ratio of the chief executive's pay to that of the average employee. (nyti.ms/1T5o5Ox)

* The shoemaker Adidas announced on Wednesday that it had acquired all outstanding shares of Runtastic, a European maker of fitness apps and wearable activity trackers, in a deal that valued Runtastic at 220 million euros, or about $239 million. (nyti.ms/1Nbgyw3) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

