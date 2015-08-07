PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The American fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it had agreed to acquire several European and North American operations and a global distribution business from OCI NV of the Netherlands for $8 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1OUsfaW)

* As Informatica Corp closes its $5.3 billion sale to private equity on Thursday, the enterprise software maker would count two of its big technology partners as new investors as well. Joining Permira and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in buying Informatica are Microsoft Corp and Salesforce Ventures. The two will join the biggest leveraged buyout of the year to date, taking ownership stakes in the company, whose products combine and analyze customers' data. (nyti.ms/1SXgcQD)

* IBM Corp said on Thursday morning that it was buying Merge Healthcare Inc, a medical-imaging software company, for $1 billion. When IBM set up its Watson health business in April, it began with a couple of smaller medical data acquisitions and industry partnerships with Apple Inc , Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic Plc. (nyti.ms/1IRr0sW)

* The activist hedge fund Elliott Associates has sold shares in Samsung C&T Corp, the South Korean construction company, after Elliott failed to block an $8 billion merger with another Samsung affiliate, Cheil Industries Inc. (nyti.ms/1P9J7eu) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)