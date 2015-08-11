FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 11
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 11, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The majority of Spain's new jobs are part-time and offer low wages, experts say, and some employees are expected to do hours of unpaid work. (nyti.ms/1PhLgF2)

* Google Inc is reorganizing under a new name - Alphabet - and separating its moneymaking businesses from the moonshot ones. (nyti.ms/1TiGqx2)

* Warren Buffett's $354 billion industrial empire, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday that it would buy Precision Castparts Corp for $32 billion. (nyti.ms/1IVc4Wm)

* The investment arm of Guggenheim Partners has agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to disclose a $50 million loan by a client to one of its senior executives. (nyti.ms/1UzYU9p)

* Shake Shack, one of the many upstart burger chains that are redefining the American fast-food hamburger, reported quarterly sales on Monday that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The company's same-store sales, or what it calls "same-shack sales," grew 12.9 percent compared with 4.5 percent in the same quarter last year. (nyti.ms/1IGwpiN)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.