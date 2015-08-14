PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced Thursday afternoon that it was acquiring $16 billion in customer deposits from GE Capital Bank. The sale of the deposits is the latest step in General Electric's effort to focus more tightly on its industrial businesses. (nyti.ms/1h8DmCM)

* A breakdown at a BP Plc refinery outside Chicago is sending jolts across the energy markets of the Midwest and Canada, pushing up gasoline prices even as oil prices over all reached a six-year low. (nyti.ms/1hB0k5A)

* In a surprise decision on Tuesday, China's authorities began sharply devaluing its currency, the renminbi. The abrupt move opens a new phase in what some analysts see as a long-raging global currency war, a development that could leave the United States exposed and undermine efforts to pull the world economy out of the doldrums. (nyti.ms/1gFnsz0)

* As Americans spend more money on doing things, not buying things, department stores are losing out. A rebound in overall spending at retailers, which grew 0.6 percent in July from the previous month, has eluded department stores, where sales dropped 0.8 percent. (nyti.ms/1PonjMq)