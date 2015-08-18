FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 18
#Funds News
August 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Investors in Claren Road Asset Management may think the hedge fund has come to the end of the road. The hedge fund, which is majority-owned by the private equity firm Carlyle Group , is facing requests from investors to withdraw around $2 billion of their money from the firm's two main funds, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/1fm0Br5)

- The Internal Revenue Service said on Monday hackers had gained access to the tax returns of more than 300,000 people, a far higher number than the agency had reported previously (nyti.ms/1JecBqK)

- The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Monday chose for its new president Robert Steven Kaplan, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive. (nyti.ms/1JdDEhJ)

- The Obama administration is expected to propose as soon as Tuesday the first-ever federal regulation to cut emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, by the nation's oil and natural-gas industry, officials familiar with the plan said on Monday. (nyti.ms/1WANpjZ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
