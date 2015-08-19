PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The first prescription drug - Addyi from Sprout Pharmaceuticals - to enhance women's sexual drive won regulatory approval on Tuesday, clinching a victory for a lobbying campaign that had accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of gender bias for ignoring the sexual needs of women. (nyti.ms/1gVVwXO)

- The Obama administration on Tuesday proposed the first federal regulations requiring the nation's oil and gas industry to cut emissions of methane as part of an expanding and increasingly aggressive effort to combat climate change. (nyti.ms/1hLDS9X)

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc cut its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, saying the costs of raising wages for a half-million workers were weighing down its bottom line. (nyti.ms/1gW350A)

- Hackers claim to have made good on their threat to release data they stole in a breach last month of the company behind Ashley Madison, the popular online dating website aimed at people hoping to cheat on their spouses. (nyti.ms/1Jhhyzc) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)