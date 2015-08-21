FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 21
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Stock markets around the world plummeted on Thursday, signaling that investors have not gotten over the shock of China's devaluation last week and remain nervous about the health of the global economy. (nyti.ms/1WIsHPa)

- Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece called Thursday for new national elections in a bid to consolidate his power and press ahead with the 86 billion euro bailout plan he agreed to with European creditors. (nyti.ms/1fu7MxB)

- Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which on Tuesday won regulatory approval for the first pill to aid a woman's sex drive, will be acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for about $1 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1PpfBRn)

- Less than a week after emerging as a big investor in Sysco Corp, the activist investor Nelson Peltz has gained seats on the food service company's board. Sysco said on Thursday that it had added Peltz and Josh Frank, another executive at Trian Fund Management, as its newest corporate directors. (nyti.ms/1EGyZni)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.