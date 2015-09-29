FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29
September 29, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meadow Rain Walker, the daughter of the "Fast & Furious" star Paul Walker, filed a suit in Los Angeles against Porsche cars North America and its parent company, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, among others, claiming the carmaker left crucial safety features off the high-powered Carrera GT in which Paul Walker died in 2013. (nyti.ms/1FyJorc)

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc ended its expensive and fruitless nine-year effort to explore for oil in the Alaskan Arctic, a $7 billion investment, in another sign that the entire industry is trimming its ambitions in the wake of collapsing oil prices. (nyti.ms/1Vk00Kj)

- Switzerland's Competition Commission said it had begun investigating seven financial institutions, including the Swiss banks UBS and Julius Baer, over potential collusion to manipulate the precious-metals market. (nyti.ms/1PKC3VA)

- Private equity and hedge fund firms have bought more than 100,000 troubled mortgages at a discount from banks and federal housing agencies, emerging as aggressive liquidators for the remains of the mortgage crisis that erupted nearly a decade ago. (nyti.ms/1MCCvVf)

- The Nexstar Broadcasting Group said it had made an unsolicited offer to buy Media General for $1.85 billion in cash and stock, potentially upending Media General's recent bid for Meredith Corp. (nyti.ms/1NYDMb4)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
