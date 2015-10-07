PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG's new chief executive warned on Tuesday that the financial impact from the company's emissions cheating scandal would be worse than previously acknowledged, forcing the company to curtail investment at a time when all carmakers are trying to keep ahead of a rush of new technology. (nyti.ms/1GvySvH)

- The New York attorney general began an inquiry Tuesday into the prospect that employees of daily fantasy football sites have won lucrative payouts based on inside information not available to the public, asking two leading companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, for a range of internal data and details on how they prevent fraud. (nyti.ms/1Lh2frj)

- Pure Storage, a provider of computer data storage, on Tuesday evening priced its stock market debut at $17 a share, at the midpoint of its expected range. That values the six-year-old company at about $3.1 billion. (nyti.ms/1Q6zQnD)

- Six former brokers - some with colorful nicknames, like Lord Libor and Big Nose - were "willing and enthusiastic" in helping a former trader at UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc manipulate an important global benchmark interest rate known as Libor, British prosecutors said on Tuesday as a criminal trial of the brokers got underway. (nyti.ms/1jco5Sl)

- The chip maker Skyworks Solutions Inc has agreed to buy PMC-Sierra Inc, another maker of semiconductors, for $2 billion in cash, the companies said Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1PhBYuH) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)