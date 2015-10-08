PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dell Inc is in advanced talks to buy EMC, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, potentially uniting two stalwarts of the technology industry as each faces pressure to revive its business prospects. (nyti.ms/1Gx9qWV)

- Anheuser-Busch said it had offered to pay about $104 billion to acquire its rival, but SABMiller said the new approach still undervalued the company.(nyti.ms/1PjqmXW)

- Contract talks continued on Wednesday at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , as tens of thousands of workers prepared for a possible strike if an agreement was not reached by a late-night deadline set by the United Automobile Workers union. (nyti.ms/1Lj7mah)

- Security experts were still looking through the systems of LoopPay - a Samsung Electronics Co Ltd subsidiary that was the target of a sophisticated attack by a group of Chinese hackers - but said there was no indication that the South Korean electronics giant's systems had been infiltrated.(nyti.ms/1Q9jpaa)

- The head of Volkswagen's American business knew about a potential emissions problem with the company's vehicles in spring 2014, earlier than previously acknowledged by top management in the United States.(nyti.ms/1VFTecP)

- The New York Times Co released a strategy memo to its staff on Wednesday outlining an ambitious plan to double digital revenue to $800 million in 2020 from $400 million in 2014, in part through a focus on increasing subscriptions and engagement with its most loyal readers. (nyti.ms/1Onai8l) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)