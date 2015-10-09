FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9
October 9, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Just days after Fiat Chrysler autoworkers soundly rejected a contract proposal, union negotiators reached a new four-year deal with the company that would give entry-level workers larger raises, effectively providing them a path to equal pay with longtime employees. (nyti.ms/1OpfKGo)

- Federal and California regulators have begun an investigation into a second computer program in Volkswagen's diesel cars that also affects the operation of the cars' emission controls. (nyti.ms/1Opg8EM)

- The man known as the bond king, William Gross, is suing Pimco, the company that he built into one of the largest asset managers in the world, in an effort to repair the damage that was done to his reputation in the year before and after he was fired from Pimco. (nyti.ms/1ZjayZP)

- Governor Jerry Brown of California signed legislation on Thursday that bans plastic microbeads, giving his state one of the country's strongest laws against the tiny abrasives used in exfoliators and other products. (nyti.ms/1Mhyfb6)

- Jack Dorsey, Twitter Inc's co-founder and newly reappointed chief executive, addressed marketers for the first time at an event in New York on Thursday to show off the company's array of video advertising products - and only vaguely alluded to what Twitter could mean for them. (nyti.ms/1JW0JW5)

