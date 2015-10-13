PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev has stepped up the pressure on SABMiller Plc, raising its takeover bid again in hopes of enticing its brewing rival to come to the bargaining table, saying it was willing to pay as much as $103 billion in a complicated cash-and-stock deal. (nyti.ms/1GF4Upa)

- Fortress Investment Group LLC will close down its $1.6 billion flagship hedge fund following heavy losses and investor withdrawals, according to two people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1RDIATe)

- Dell Inc, who is set to buy storage provider EMC Corp for $67 billion sees the acquisition helping Dell adapt to a changing tech landscape. (nyti.ms/1jtN7Mw)

- The New York attorney general has begun an inquiry into Turing Pharmaceuticals, whose fiftyfold overnight increase in the price of a 62-year-old infection drug stoked a backlash against high pharmaceutical prices. (nyti.ms/1R88gXi)

- James E. Staley, a former senior investment banker at JPMorgan Chase, has emerged as a leading candidate to take the top job at British banking giant Barclays Plc, people briefed on the bank's plans said. (nyti.ms/1OyoVEj) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)