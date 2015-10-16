FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 16
October 16, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nevada regulators ruled that playing daily fantasy sports should be considered gambling, not a game of skill, and ordered websites like DraftKings and FanDuel to stop operating immediately. (nyti.ms/1GJs2Tv)

- After the government ordered the company to recall cars in Germany to fix deceptive software, Volkswagen expanded the effort to the entire European Union. (nyti.ms/1MGhGue)

- Goldman Sachs Group said that both its revenue and its profit declined more sharply than expected as the bank struggled with volatility in the financial markets. Goldman was hit particularly hard by the large investments it held in its own portfolio - a part of the bank that had generally done well in recent years. (nyti.ms/1VVX6f4)

- Y Combinator, a so-called start-up incubator, has long been known as a Silicon Valley hub for promising technologists who want to turn budding ideas into adolescent companies. To that end, Y Combinator announced on Thursday that it had raised a $700 million fund aimed at investing in later-stage companies.(nyti.ms/1VVXdqU)

- Lawyers suing General Motors over a defective ignition switch sent a letter to federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday, saying that the carmaker might have violated the terms of a deferred-prosecution agreement it has with the Justice Department. (nyti.ms/1KcvhD2)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

