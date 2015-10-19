FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19
October 19, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The daily fantasy sports website DraftKings defied an order from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to quit operating immediately within the state and accepted entries into its contests for the weekend. (nyti.ms/1PB6u2A)

- For the most part, owners are not required to have repairs made to Volkswagen cars whose emissions systems were modified to cheat federal tests.(nyti.ms/1MxMhFF)

- Deutsche Bank said that it would split its investment bank in two and overhaul its top management as the lender, Germany's largest, tried to overcome legal problems and address criticism that it was inefficient. As part of the reorganization, several top executives will leave, including two who were criticized for their handling of accusations that Deutsche Bank colluded with other banks to rig benchmark interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LF2jkL)

- The retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc forecast lackluster sales growth for this year and a steep profit dip for next, in part because costs are climbing sharply as sales are flat. (nyti.ms/1Lx5O9i)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
