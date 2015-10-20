FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 20
October 20, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Justin Trudeau unseated the Conservative prime minister, Stephen Harper, in a sweeping victory for the Liberal Party in Canada.(nyti.ms/1OOfCAp)

- An economics professor has filed a lawsuit against Citigroup Inc accusing the bank of using an unusual federal tax break during the financial crisis to avoid paying $800 million in New York State taxes.(nyti.ms/1Nl9fmx)

- Four days after its new chief executive, Oscar Munoz, was hospitalized, United Continental Holdings Inc said it appointed its general council, Brett Hart, as acting chief.(nyti.ms/1NRKf9o)

- The British bank Barclays Plc said on Monday that it had agreed to pay $325 million to settle two lawsuits related to the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States.(nyti.ms/1Nl9yxD)

- Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, the largest apartment complex in Manhattan, is expected to be sold for more than $5.3 billion to Blackstone Group LP, an agreement that will preserve nearly half the 11,232-unit complex for middle-class families, according to officials involved in the negotiations.(nyti.ms/1PCZGBz)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
