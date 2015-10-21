PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Luxury carmaker Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at $52 a share, the top end of an expected price range, raising more than $894 million for its corporate parent, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. (nyti.ms/1MSShgV)

- Yum Brands Inc, the restaurant company that owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said on Tuesday that it intended to split off its Chinese operations into a separate company.(nyti.ms/1hRQXxD)

- JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to completing a deal to spin off a large private equity unit that has operated within the bank, a person briefed on the deal said on Tuesday. The deal would push Highbridge Capital Management's $22 billion private equity portfolio outside JPMorgan, though the bank would keep a minority stake, the person said. (nyti.ms/1Ln4FTW)

- Credit Agricole SA, the big French bank suspected of transferring billions of dollars on behalf of Iran and other countries, has agreed to pay $787 million to resolve an array of investigations, state and federal authorities announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1LCGuPh)

- Genetic testing company 23andMe is announcing on Wednesday that it will begin providing customers with health information again, though much less than before and with FDA approval. The company became a Silicon Valley sensation by providing consumers with health and ancestry information based on a sample of their saliva, but suffered a setback when the FDA told it to stop presenting health data in 2013. (nyti.ms/1RmVzrY) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)