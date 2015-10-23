FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 23
October 23, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that the agency has expanded its investigation of potentially defective Takata Corp airbags to include side airbags. (nyti.ms/1NWPTHs)

- Pandora Media Inc, the Internet radio service, announced that it had reached a $90 million settlement over royalties for older songs. The settlement resolves one aspect of a dispute over an obscure legal point - Federal copyright protection applies only to recordings made after 1972, with a patchwork of state laws applying to earlier recordings. (nyti.ms/1MHAnJx)

- Google, now called Alphabet, reported strong growth in the third-quarter and said that it would give investors some of their money back by buying back shares of its own stock. (nyti.ms/1MWlXd5)

- Amazon.com Inc reported on Thursday that it made $79 million in the third quarter, or 17 cents a share. That is pocket change, considering the size of Amazon, but it was an unexpected development as analysts had been forecasting a small loss. (nyti.ms/1PKffYq) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

